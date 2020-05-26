OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahomans is starting a four-day, 21-city trip urging voters to say yes to State Question 802 in June.

State Question 802 would expand Medicaid in Oklahoma – a move that ‘s received criticism from some, including Governor Kevin Stitt.

However, others say Oklahomans are ready to make the change.

Organizers are hoping to add to what they say is already tremendous support.

“In October, we turned in 313,000 signatures,” said Yes to 802 campaign organizer Amber England. “It was the most in state history for a state question.”

But with a vote coming on June 30, supporters say now is not the time to coast in their campaign for expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, an estimated 200,000 Oklahomans who make less than $17,236 annually, and families of four earning less than $35,535. would get healthcare.

“They make a little bit too much to be on Medicaid but they’re working poor that need healthcare,” said campaign volunteer Susan Bruce.

“I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t vote to help people that don’t have health insurance and it’s not like a handout,” campaign volunteer Sherrie McNall said. “We would get a billion dollars per year back from Washington, D.C. if we pass this so that’s going to do a lot to help Oklahoma.”

If passed, the federal government will pay 90 percent of the expansion with the state picking up the other 10 percent of the tab.

Those opposed say it would be too expensive, including Governor Stitt, who vetoed a bill last week for the SoonerCare 2.0 Medicaid expansion plan​ saying that his office says would not have provided a stable funding source.​

The campaign members say this healthcare issue should be up to the people.

“Even this year when Governor Stitt put forth a plan, he then vetoed his own plan,” England said ”Oklahomans simply don’t trust politicians to fix this problem.”

We’ve reached out to Governor Stitt’s office for further comment on Medicaid expansion.

Registration for all events is available at this link.

Tour dates are listed below:



TUESDAY, MAY 26

8:45 A.M. – OKC

10:00 A.M. – Stillwater

11:45 A.M. – Ponca City

2:00 P.M. – Enid

4:30 P.M. – Alva

6:15 P.M. – Woodward



WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

8:30 A.M. – Weatherford

10:00 A.M. – Elk City

12:00 P.M. – Altus

2:00 P.M. – Lawton

4:00 P.M. – Duncan

6:15 P.M. – Ardmore



THURSDAY, MAY 28

8:30 A.M. – Durant

11:00 A.M. – Ada

1:30 P.M. – McAlester

4:00 P.M. – Poteau

6:30 P.M. – Muskogee



FRIDAY, MAY 29

8:30 A.M. – Tahlequah

11:30 A.M. – Miami

2:00 P.M. – Bartlesville

3:45 P.M. – Tulsa