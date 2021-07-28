Medicaid signup fair coming to Del City

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 26: Jodie Prescott, a nurse, treats a patient in the trauma surgery ICU at Harborview Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic continued their work on the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Del City are ready to help Oklahomans get the health coverage they need.

INTEGRIS Community Hospital- Del City completed a Community Needs Assessment and realized access to primary health care was a major need in the area.

In order to help the situation, INTEGRIS Community Hospital- Del City is sponsoring a free Medicaid signup fair later this week.

The Medicaid signup fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30 at the Del City Community Center, located at 4501 S.E. 15th St. in Del City.

“This will allow many in the Del City community access to primary care physicians at a reasonable cost,” says Chris McAuliffe, Market CEO/CNO. “Our hope is for a large turnout for this event and to help improve the overall health of our community.”

In order to apply, organizers say you will need the following:

You and your spouse’s taxable income

Social Security numbers and birthdates of people in your home

Current or recent health insurance information

Identity and citizenship information, or alien registration information

Income information including employer name, address and phone number of all household members who are employed

Amount of money received from other types of income

Expected date of delivery and number of babies of any pregnant household member.

Current health insurance information for all household members with health insurance including company name, policy or group number, type of coverage, effective date, policyholder’s name and ID.