OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released a preliminary summary for the death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing in January 2023, when her 5-year-old sister was found wandering outside her Cyril home by a postal worker.

Two days after the search for Athena began, OSBI agents arrested Alysia Adams, one of her caretakers, on two complaints of child neglect. The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Athena’s remains were found on a rural Grady County property one week after the search began.

Athena’s mother, Jasmin Brownfield, was arrested in May on two counts of child neglect by abandonment.

According to court documents, Alysia told authorities Ivon allegedly beat Athena to death on Christmas Day 2022 before burying her.

However, the Medical Examiner’s office says there was no evidence of physical lethal trauma.

Athena’s official cause of death is “acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition.”

The report says Athena was under the third percentile per weight-for-stature, weight-for-age, and stature-for-age growth charts.

In addition to her pneumonia, the screening detected Rhinovirus/Enterovirus, Human Adenovirus, Human Bocavirus and COVID-19.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The full report will be released August 8.