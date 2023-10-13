NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The medical examiner’s report related to the deadly shooting of a suspected burglar at a Norman Ice Cream shop last January has been released.

Police say 35-year-old Bryce Homan was shot nine times after reportedly breaking into the Ice Creamatory at 12th and Lindsey, where he was then met by the owner.

Homan died at the scene.

Police found a stun gun and knives on Homan’s body. According to District Attorney Greg Mashburn, the business owner thought he was reaching got them when he opened fire.

Mashburn said the business owner was “immune from prosecution under the law.”

Tests also revealed Homan had drugs, including meth, in his system.