Medical examiner releases report to police on Guthrie man who died in April after drinking from sports drink bottle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The medical examiner in Oklahoma City released a report to police about a Guthrie man who died in April, hours after drinking from a sports drink bottle in his fridge.

According to Guthrie police, the medical examiners report said that Ivan Lasater ingested a deadly chemical.

“Just like how?” George Lasater, Ivan’s brother, said in April. “It’s pretty shocking and kind of unreal.”

“This not having closure is really hard for all of us,” Tres Dimick, Ivan’s son, said in April.

In April, the Lasater family was searching for answers after Lasater’s sudden and unexpected death. Fast forward to August, the answers are slowly pouring in.

“The medical examiner’s report was a big piece of that information,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

“We want to know the truth, we want to know what happened to my father,” Dimick said.

About five months ago, Lasater was at his rent home in Guthrie for a good friend’s birthday party. His family said he became violently ill after drinking from a sports drink bottle left in his fridge. Now, the medical examiner report tells us what was possibly inside of the bottle.

“There was some type of chemical that Mr. Lasater had ingested,” Gibbs said. “It was believed that there was possibly some type of name brand drain opener that was in the bottle.”

Lasater was rushed to INTEGRIS Health Edmond complaining of his stomach burning and his nose bleeding. He died within hours of arriving.

“There was a gastrointestinal bleed due to chemical ingestion,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs also said they don’t believe the chemical was mixed in with the drink. Rather, it may have only been filled with the poison.

“From what I was told, it was a distinctly different color than what should have been in the bottle,” Gibbs said.

As for how it happened and who placed the bottle in there, Guthrie police are still in the middle of the investigation.

“They still haven’t ruled anything out,” Gibbs said.

“It’s really important for our family to get the closure that we need to be able to piece this together because it is really, really devastating,” Nastasia Lasater, Ivan’s sister-in-law, said in April.

KFOR was not able to obtain a police report due to it being an open investigation. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

RECENT HEADLINES: