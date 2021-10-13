Medical examiner report releases new details in Oklahoma baby’s death

Shawn Bennett

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a baby’s death in Oklahoma City.

On May 27, Lakyn Bennett’s young life was cut short at less than 1-year-old.

Her father, 32-year-old Shawn Bennett, brought her to the hospital after she stopped breathing.

“When officers arrived, they learned from hospital staff that the child was deceased,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. 

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Shawn Bennett on a charge of first-degree murder of a child.

Now, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing more information about the child’s death.

According to the summary report, investigators found that Lakyn Bennett suffered bilateral rib fractures prior to her death.

The medical examiner ruled that Bennett died of blunt force trauma to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

