Medical Examiner rules drowning death of Oklahoma teen at Deer Creek party as accidental

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has made a ruling in the drowning death of Toyin Amuda, an 18-year-old recent graduate of Deer Creek High School who was found dead in the pool of a million-dollar home after a party.

First responders pronounced 18-year-old Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Amuda dead around 3 a.m. in the 21600 block of Villagio drive of Edmond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was in bed when his daughter told him a boy was in a pool. Investigators said the homeowner went outside and saw Amuda had already been taken out of the pool and laid on the deck.

The homeowner said he performed CPR on the victim until Deer Creek firefighters arrived and took over.

“Every day that we wake up, we wake up asking ourselves is this real because we believe that this was 100 percent preventable,” said Ade Amuda, Toyin Amuda’s brother, in a video statement.

The medical examiner’s report initially stated that the manner of Amuda’s death was an “accident.” But that was changed to “pending” June 24.

“The cause of death is listed as ‘drowning’ and the manner is now listed as ‘pending’. The manner was originally listed as ‘accident’, however, our physician has changed the manner to ‘pending’ until the case is finalized,” Kari Learned, Division Manager for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said in an email to KFOR.

Now, the cause and manner of death have been confirmed as an accidental drowning.

“He was filled with love, so much passion, he was humble, so gentle, well known and the most respectable person you would meet at 18 years old,” said Ade Amuda. “Which is why we are so confused as a family that this tragedy has happened to our brother.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is still ongoing.