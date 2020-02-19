Medical Examiner rules former Nascar driver’s death an accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the medical examiner’s office are ruling a former NASCAR driver’s death an accident by drowning after she was found dead inside her Ski Island home on Monday.

Forty-three-year-old Candace Muzny was discovered inside her home Monday afternoon.

Her death was initially ruled suspicious, but now authorities say her cause of death was an accidental drowning.

The 43-year-old former NASCAR driver was arrested and charged just last month after allegedly punching a metro nail technician for not speaking English.

Muzny is also accused of cutting the responding Oklahoma City Police officer with a knife.

She had only been out of jail for a few days after being released Friday.