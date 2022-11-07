YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning more about a man who passed away after being arrested for shooting at his family’s home near Yukon.

Wade Womack was suspected of shooting at his family in the 14000 block of North Frisco Road on June 19.

Wade Womack

The June 19 shooting occurred after a fight involving Womack broke out at a family home. Womack allegedly promised to “return and kill” one of his family members.

He allegedly returned with black paint around his eyes. He later told investigators “he was 1/10 Choctaw and it is his death war paint,” and he “knew there was going to be a fight and wanted to be prepared.”

Court records state Womack fired a rifle several times from the driver’s seat of his truck in the driveway. Family members inside the home started shooting back.

Womack was hit in the ear but Oklahoma City police said it was a non-life threatening injury.

Womack was charged with counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and one count of planning to perform an act of violence.

However, he passed away just weeks after his arrest.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released the results of Womack’s autopsy.

According to the report, Womack likely died from atherosclerotic hypertensive cardiovascular disease sequela. His manner of death was ruled as natural.

Officials say Womack also suffered other significant conditions that contributed to his death but were not the underlying reason for his death.

Those significant conditions included a positive COVID-19 test and multiple falls. The report says Womack’s body showed signs of trauma to his head, torso and extremities. However, he didn’t suffer any skull fractures or significant internal bleeding.