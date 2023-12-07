CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A summary of 16-year-old Cordea Carter‘s medical examiner’s report has been released.

On Friday, August 25, fans were enjoying the third quarter of the Friday night Choctaw vs. Del City football game, when suddenly, there were gunshots and chaos.

Cordea Carter. Image courtesy Candi Smith

Investigators said they found two guns and eight rounds at the scene. One of those bullets hit and killed Carter.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff said two others were also shot and injured. A teenage girl was shot during the chaos, along with 43-year-old Demetrize Carter, who was shot in the chest by an off-duty Del City Police Officer working security at the game.

The 15-year-old suspect was originally arrested on a 2nd degree murder complaint in regards to Carter’s death. On September 11, First Degree Murder charges were filed.

According to the medical examiner’s summary report released on Thursday, Carter suffered a penetrating gunshot wound to the right thigh and the bullet was recovered from his left leg.

Officials say the wound to the right thigh is the probable cause of death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the finished report will be released on December 12.