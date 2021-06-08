Medicine Park Aquarium celebrating 4th anniversary with giveaways

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – An aquarium and natural sciences center is preparing to celebrate its anniversary with prizes and fun events for guests.

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Thursday, June 10.

“Like many businesses, COVID has been a challenge, but we successfully maintained our employees and animals through all of it,” said Deputy Director, Rainette Rowland. “This community has really embraced us and continues to provide support when needed. This past year has been a great reminder of how many friends we have, and we truly cannot express how grateful we are.”

Visitors who stop by the center on Thursday will have an opportunity to register for a prize package, and free goody bags will be available while supplies last.

Animal ambassadors will join the celebration from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a special interactive experience.

For more information about the center, visit the MPMNS website.