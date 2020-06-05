Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center celebrating third anniversary

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will celebrate its third anniversary this month as the center continues to grow.

The anniversary is on June 10, and there will be free cookies from Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery available while supplies last. All visitors will have an opportunity to register for a prize package.

According to officials with the center, the first phase of the institution’s Master Plan opened in 2017 and included The McMahon Foundation’s Fresh Waters & Fishes of Oklahoma Galleries – a 10,000 square foot aquarium building with nearly 100 aquatic displays, and the Terry K. Bell Memorial Trust’s Southwest Oklahoma Wildflower & Butterfly Conservation Gardens – a six acre native plant & wildflower display.

“The institution is designed as a native wildlife zoo, aquarium, botanical garden and science center,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director. “We really made a lot of progress on Phase II of our master plan starting in 2019, adding exhibits for the native wildlife zoo and introducing mammals and birds. We now have exhibits for bobwhite quail sponsored by the Arvest Foundation, North American river otters sponsored by the McCasland Foundation, and soon will open bobcat and coyote exhibits. Many other lovable critters have recently joined our Education Department’s Wildlife Discovery Program which now includes Crash the opossum and Rocket the raccoon.”

The interactive Critter Chats and Feeding Shows have been resumed.

Visitors can once again see the electric eel show as they snack on shrimp and can interact with animal ambassadors like Frankie the African Spur-thighed tortoise, Lola the South American boa constrictor, and the new babies Crash and Rocket, each less than four months old. With the timely rains, The Terry K. Bell Wildflower and Butterfly Garden has been beautiful this season, center officials said.

“Our goal is to connect visitors with natural science through fun, educational programs about the wildlife in our area,” said Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director. “We’re also really proud to provide jobs and contribute tax revenue to our community which is not necessarily normal for a non-profit organization. It’s important to us that we contribute like other operations in Medicine Park.”

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is open every day, except Christmas and Thanksgiving, 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Find admission costs and other information at this link.