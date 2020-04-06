Live Now
Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center kicks off fundraising campaign during COVID-19 pandemic closure

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is raising money to help ease the burden of the required closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for an online donation option,” said Deputy Director Rainette Rowland. “Today we launched a GoFundMe Charity page and fundraiser. You can also donate on Facebook or participate in our food drive. Or, if people prefer to buy an annual membership we can process that via phone and mail it.”

For a list of needed food items and to learn about all the ways to give, visit this website.

To get an annual membership, you can email nrowe@mpmns.org. Nicole Rowe will call you to process the order.

Annual Membership Costs

INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIPS
Adults: $55
Senior & Military: $45
Students: $35
Add 1 guest per visit for $10 per year

FAMILY ANNUAL MEMBERSHIPS

2 Adults & up to 2 children: $85
Add family members (other children, grandparents, nanny, etc.) for an additional $10 per year

Donations of any size will help and are tax deductible. 

Direct donations are still being accepted as well. You can send a check via mail or make a donation via phone. You can email Rainette Rowland if you would like to process a donation via phone.

Payable to:          Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center
Attn:                     Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director
Address:              P.O. Box 337
Medicine Park, OK 73557

Email:                    r.rowland@mpmns.org

