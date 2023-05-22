MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will be celebrating World Otter Day by debuting two adorable baby otters.

The center will host a very special Critter Chat from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, featuring babies River and Creek.

River and Creek. Credit: MPMNS Staff.

The babies are roughly one foot long and weigh almost three pounds each. They are estimated to be somewhere between four-to-five months old.

“River and Creek were actually found stranded in the middle of the road by some locals,” said Rainette Rowland, Executive Director. “There was no sign of the mother, so they collected them and brought them to us for care. They were covered in fleas and ticks, dehydrated, and hungry. We’re not sure how long they were on their own, but it’s clear something happened to mom. We’re so glad they were found.”

Deputy Director, Nicole Brown, who is also a licensed wildlife rehabber, has been playing mom to the little ones, caring for them night and day since their arrival.

“They are super spunky and love to play with each other. They crave attention and are genuinely happy and content when people are around. Creek is very sweet, cuddly, and quiet unless he has something urgent to say. River is the nippy loudmouth who is constantly trying to play. He’s always getting into something,” said Nicole Brown. “They are so curious and smart it’s amazing.”

After a few more months of special care, they’ll join Sam and Dean in the North American River Otter Habitat sponsored by the McCasland Foundation.

In the meantime, they’ll make occasional appearances during Critter Chats.

“The McCasland Foundation is overjoyed with the new additions to the River Otter Habitat,” said Barbara Braught, Executive Director. “Letting the visitors interact and learn more about the importance of these adorable animals is an incredible learning experience for all. Thank you to the staff for the critical care of all the otters. They make learning fun!”

Those interested can check the aquarium website for the tentative schedule.