Medicine Park welcomes beloved coyote, bobcat to center

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’ve been forced to cancel a vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local aquarium and natural sciences center says you can still escape day-to-day life without traveling far.

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center says its ‘Coyote Corner’ and ‘Bobcat Bungalow’ exhibits will open to the public next month.

The exhibits feature Bonnie the bobcat and Moriah the coyote, who were both rehomed from Fort Sill last summer.

“These animals are beloved by the community, so when their caretaker at Fort Sill asked us if we could take them in we enthusiastically said yes,” said Executive Director Doug Kemper. “While part of the Master Plan we had not anticipated two major exhibits to be developed at this time and specific funds were not readily available but we made it happen. With the help of the community and a generous sponsor, we now have their habitats and viewing areas complete.”

The exhibit is sponsored by the Dollar Janosko family, in honor of Carolyn Dollar.

The exhibits will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

