NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hear ye! Hear ye! The Medieval Fair is returning to in-person events April 1-3 at Reaves Park in Norman.

The past two years have been celebrated with virtual and blended events due to the unfortunate bout of plague (COVID-19).

Now, the festivities are returning 100% in person!

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3.

Reaves Park is located at 2501 S. Jenkins Ave. in Norman and $10 cashless (credit/debit payment only) parking will be available at the nearby Lloyd Noble Center.