Meet Annie Live!’s Sandy – a rescue dog from Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Macy, an Okie shelter pup rescued in 2009, made her film debut this week as Sandy in NBC’s production of ‘Annie Live!’.

According to Broadway World, Macy was adopted by animal director and trainer William Berloni from Rocky Spot Dalmatian Rescue in Oklahoma City.

Berloni found and trained the first Sandy for the original production of Annie in 1977. He has trained every Sandy since.

Since her fateful “gotcha” day, Macy has trained hard with Berloni to perform more live theater productions than any other Sandy in history!

  • Image of cast of Annie Live
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Macy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)
  • Image of Annie Live! Cast
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Macy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

All of her hard work paid off Thursday evening as she performed the role for Annie Live! on NBC.

If you want to see Macy’s performance, you haven’t missed your chance! NBC will re-air Annie Live! at 7 p.m. Monday, December 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

