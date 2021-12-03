Meet Annie Live!’s Sandy – a rescue dog from Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Macy, an Okie shelter pup rescued in 2009, made her film debut this week as Sandy in NBC’s production of ‘Annie Live!’.

Last night, another rescue dog from our OKC shelters made us proud! OKC’s own Macy played “Sandy” on the NBC production of “Annie”! More details in the story below. https://t.co/bqhTi8EoLj pic.twitter.com/No7XF2P7Ce — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) December 3, 2021

According to Broadway World, Macy was adopted by animal director and trainer William Berloni from Rocky Spot Dalmatian Rescue in Oklahoma City.

Berloni found and trained the first Sandy for the original production of Annie in 1977. He has trained every Sandy since.

Since her fateful “gotcha” day, Macy has trained hard with Berloni to perform more live theater productions than any other Sandy in history!

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Macy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Macy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

All of her hard work paid off Thursday evening as she performed the role for Annie Live! on NBC.

If you want to see Macy’s performance, you haven’t missed your chance! NBC will re-air Annie Live! at 7 p.m. Monday, December 20.