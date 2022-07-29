OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR’s 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!

Emily

Sutton Courtesy: Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society

Meet Emily and Sutton! They were found wandering the streets with their mom, named Alli, and ended up at the Oklahoma City animal shelter.

Unfortunately, at 4 weeks old, the puppies are too young to stay at the shelter to go through their adoption program so they were at risk of euthanasia.

Thankfully, Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society stepped in to help!

Mutt Misfits adopted all three and will foster them until they are ready for adoption.

The trio was found covered in ticks and Emily is currently battling a URI – but once they are all healthy, vaccinated, and spayed/neutered, they will be up for adoption!

As for their namesake, Emily Sutton says it’s an honor and she hopes they find their forever homes soon.

You can follow their journey on Mutt Misfits’ Facebook page.