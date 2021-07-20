Meet Kioni! Oklahoma City Zoo reveals giraffe calf naming contest result

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says its newest giraffe has finally received his name after a naming contest was hosted through July 18.

The baby boy was born on June 3, 2021.

Zoo officials say the giraffes’ care team compiled name options for the little one that are representative of their connection to the calf.

The name choices are as follows:

Osiris (Oh-si-rus): Means with strong eyesight.

Kioni (Key-on-i): Means one who sees/finds things.

Tafari (Ta-far-ee): Means inspires awe.

Hasani (Ha-sa-ni): Means handsome.

Now, the caretakers have announced the public has chosen the name Kioni!

The zoo is home to five giraffes with another one on the way.

They include the baby’s mother Ellie, 20, and father Demetri, 4, as well as Mashamba, 2, and Julu, 6, who is pregnant and due to give birth soon.