Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you ever wanted to be a billionaire?

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say it’s the third time in history that any U.S. lottery jackpot has hit that mark.

The estimated cash value of Friday’s jackpot is $739.6 million.

If you plan to purchase a ticket for Friday’s drawing, you have until 8:59 p.m. to purchase tickets for the drawing.

Tickets are $2 and lines at retailers are expected to be long, so you should show up early.

The drawing will be held after 10 p.m.