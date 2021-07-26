‘Megacenter’ opens in Oklahoma to help people get licenses renewed, replaced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans are hoping to renew or replace their driver’s licenses as state officials take aim at the backlog.

“Hard, tough, difficult, all of the above,” said Oklahoma resident James Howard.

Howard, along with thousands of others, has endured the long road of trying to get his license renewed or replaced.

“I tried to get it back in January and they told me they were all booked up and I work too, so it was hard for me to get a schedule,” said another person waiting in line, Kory Tahbone.

We know many had to wait months for an appointment, others have had to pay at tag agencies.

“Every place I’d go, they’d tell you you’d have to make an appointment, and everybody had to leave and come back,” said Howard.

A new mega-center set up by the Department of Public Safety aims to put a dent in the backlog.

DPS Commissioner John Scully says this is something they’ve been working on for a while.

“We’ve always thought that we would need something like this to push out Real ID to all of our Oklahomans that need one and we were able to work with the Legislature and the governor’s office to secure funding to make this a reality,” said Scully.

He’s hoping they’re able to serve about 1,000 people each day.

It’s a much-needed relief for those already living with expired licenses.

“I’m thankful because, otherwise, I’d have to be driving illegal, wouldn’t I?,” laughed Howard. “That’s the truth. I’d be driving illegal!”

The mega-center is located at 1000 N.E. 10th St. (the old state health department.)

You do not need to make an appointment.

They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with around 20 booths available to help people.

They also started offering 8-year ID’s instead of just 4-year ID’s, it’s double the cost.

The center in OKC will be open through December 10.

You can download a checklist for what you will need to get your Real ID here: https://oklahoma.gov/dps/real-id/get-real-id.html