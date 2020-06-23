Member of coaching staff at Douglass High School tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of the coaching staff at a metro high school has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced.

According to Oklahoma City Public Schools, officials were made aware on Tuesday that a member of the coaching staff at Douglass High School tested positive for the virus.

“As always, there is nothing more important to OKCPS than the health and safety of our families and staff,” said the district.

The Douglass summer athletics program has been closed for 14 days and the district is recommending that all football coaches and athletes self-quarantine.

The athletic facility will also be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

Currently, OKCPS is still in Phase One of its Summer Pride program where athletes are only lifting weights and conditioning in small groups.

Phase Two is currently slated to begin on Monday, June 29.

The district is working with health officials to address the situation.