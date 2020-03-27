Member of ‘Deer Creek High School community’ tests positive for COVID-19

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a member of a local high school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, a letter was sent to parents from the Deer Creek Public School District about a positive novel coronavirus test.

“Deer Creek was notified on Friday, March 27, 2020 that a member of our Deer Creek High School community tested positive for COVID-19. We will cooperate with health department officials in their investigation. Our facilities have been subject to a deep clean in all areas including the impacted areas using disinfectants that will the virus. It has been 15 days since the person was on the school campus. Due to HIPAA and FERPA laws, we are unable to disclose additional information,” the letter read.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say eight Oklahoma patients have died and 105 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

According to health department data, there are eight people who are younger than 17-years-old infected with the virus in Oklahoma.

In all, 196 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older. The median age for a patient is 58-years-old.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.