Member of Universal Aryan Brotherhood sentenced for drug operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood who is currently being held in an Oklahoma prison just received an additional sentence for a federal conviction.

According to court records, 37-year-old Colby Scott Shepherd is a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood and is currently serving prison time for multiple state convictions out of Beckham, Custer, and Oklahoma counties.

Even though he was incarcerated at an Oklahoma prison, officials say Shepherd and other members of the UAB orchestrated a drug-trafficking operation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine, using contraband cell phones.

Colby Shepherd, Oklahoma Corrections

Investigators say Shepherd used other non-incarcerated members of the gang to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine and collection of drug proceeds in western Oklahoma.

However, Shepherd coordinated a series of narcotics transactions with an undercover officer.

During the final transaction, Shepherd coordinated a delivery in Oklahoma City for pounds of methamphetamine. That delivery was intercepted by law enforcement.

Shepherd was charged with drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

On Nov. 30, Shepherd was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the crimes. His sentence will begin only after he completes all of the remaining time for his state cases.

“This lengthy prison sentence of a drug dealing gang member should send a clear message to both criminals and law abiding citizens that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) will never relent in our efforts to hold criminals accountable while protecting the general public,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge HSI Dallas. “This felon’s attempt to sustain his illegal drug dealing business while incarcerated highlights the distance he went for personal gain. This result serves as a stark reminder that HSI’s reach has no limits.”

Judge Stephen Friot said the lengthy sentence was necessary since Shepherd decided to continue to engage in criminal activity while behind bars.

“I hope Universal Aryan Brotherhood members take note of this federal sentence as they continue their dangerous gang activities from state prison and conspire to distribute drugs in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “This case is another reminder that contraband cell phones in our prisons remain a major public safety issue and our office will continue to vigorously pursue criminals who continue to distribute drugs in our state even after they are incarcerated.”

