Members of Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation pay tribute to legendary life of Justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87, and members of Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation are honoring her service to the nation as a justice and as a champion for equal rights.

Ginsburg died in her Washington home of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Senator James Lankford, Senator Jim Inhofe, Congressman Frank Lucas, Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Congressman Kevin Hern have issued statements memorializing Ginsburg.

Horn lauded Ginsburg’s tireless fight for equal rights, saying that she was an inspiration for generations of women and girls.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped America with her courage, her determination, and her sharp legal mind. She worked tirelessly to secure justice and equal protection under the law, and she inspired generations of women and girls to break the glass ceiling. Like so many Americans, I am heartbroken by her passing. Over a 27-year career on the nation’s highest court, Justice Ginsburg worked to defend our nation’s Constitution and to protect the rights of marginalized communities. Her voice and her legacy will never be forgotten.” – Congresswoman Kendra Horn

Lankford praised Ginsburg’s legal brilliance and devotion to her nation.

“Cindy and I are praying for Justice Ginsburg’s children and grandchildren as they mourn the loss of their mother and grandmother, and that God may grant peace and comfort on them in the days ahead. While we have disagreed on some issues and interpretations of the law, she was a remarkable legal mind that served honorably on the bench for 27 years. She was a force, a pioneer, and someone who loved our nation.” – Senator James Lankford

Inhofe posted a statement on Twitter, praising Ginsburg’s public service.

“All Americans can respect and appreciate Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of honorable and passionate public service. I’ll never forget how she and Justice Scalia were close personal friends, despite their many differences.

Kay and I are praying for her family, friends and all who knew or were inspired by her in their time of grief.” – Senator Jim Inhofe

Lucas said Ginsburg was a jurist of immense statue.

“I am saddened tonight to learn of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While our ideology often differed, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women in law, a devoted advocate of equality and civil rights, and a jurist of historic stature. During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with the family Justice Ginsburg and her colleagues of the United States Supreme Court.” – Congressman Frank Lucas

Mullin posted a statement on Twitter, calling Ginsburg a trailblazer.

“My prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time. Even though our politics may have differed, as the second woman on the Supreme Court, she was a trailblazer and a fighter. May she rest in peace.” – Congressman Markwayne Mullin

Hern posted a statement on Twitter, noting Ginsburg’s fierce battle against cancer.

“My prayers are with the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She was a dedicated public servant and showed remarkable resilience as she fought cancer these last several years. Many Americans were inspired by her life and legacy.” – Congressman Kevin Hern

Ginsburg was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her many battles with cancer.

She spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, becoming a rock star-like figure to her admirers. Young women embraced Ginsburg, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her unwavering pursuit of equal rights for women and minorities, and the strength and perseverance she showed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

