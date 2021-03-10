Memorial unveiled at Moore High School to honor students killed in February 2020 hit and run

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A ceremony took place at Moore High School on Wednesday afternoon to officially reveal a park dedicated to the three young lives taken in a hit and run in February 2020.

Family members, students, first-responders and school administrators gathered at Memorial Park to unveil the new addition to the high school campus.

Memorial Park has been under construction since late November. Three plaques along Main Street in Moore now honor students Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum.

Yuridia Martinez, Rachel Freeman and Kolby Crum

Rachel’s mom, Jody Freeman, tells KFOR that Memorial Park is now a place of comfort.

“It’s the peace God gives me,” Jody Freeman said. “I will spend probably every day here.”

Police say that on Feb. 3, 2020, 57-year-old Max Townsend was driving 80 miles per hour through a school zone and slammed straight into a crowd of Moore cross-country runners, killing three and injuring three others.

Investigators say Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchinson, Ashton Baza and Rachel Freeman had just started on their regular route when they were hit by Townsend’s pickup truck.

“Our children aren’t supposed to be taken away from us like that,” Michael Freeman said.

Thirteen months after the tragic crash, the same spot was filled with a still-grieving community all taking their turn to walk past the memorial.

Two arches with the February 3rd story detailed on the pillars are located at the front of the park. Also, bronze footprints are embedded in the cement, as they fade down the sidewalk.

A memorial dedicated to Rachel Freeman, Kolby Crum and Yuridia Martinez.

Months ago, the families affected handed over their child’s running shoes to the school district to have each impression personalized.

“The shoe impressions were the actual shoes that Kolby wore that day,” Kolby’s mother Tansy Hellbusch said. “Those were his last steps here, literally.”

Max Townsend is sitting inside the Cleveland County Detention Center, awaiting his trial. He faces several murder charges as well as leaving the scene of a fatality accident.