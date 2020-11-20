Mercy asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Oklahoma, Mercy is reaching out to patients to ask them to consider becoming plasma donors.

Mercy is sending messages to patients, asking those who tested positive if they’re willing to learn more about giving plasma to help others who are fighting the virus.

“We’re still learning about COVID antibodies,” said JoAnne Levy, vice president of Mercy Research. “Our goal is to contact potential donors and receive convalescent plasma when antibody levels may possibly be at their highest. That way, the donated plasma may be the most effective in helping others. And, as we learn more, we’ll adapt our approaches.”

Until now, the Mercy Research team has been calling recovered patients to see if they’re willing ot donate.

The MyMercy message will streamline the process for everyone.

“Patients will be able to hit a button that indicates they’re interested,” said Laura Canter, manager of non-oncology research for Mercy. “Then we can reach out to them accordingly.”

Local patients whose positive COVID-19 test came from a health care provider other than Mercy can reach out directly to Oklahoma Blood Institute at 888-308-3924 to confirm their eligibility to donate.

“Our current demand for convalescent plasma is at an all-time high,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We need all recovered patients to donate to help ensure this product is on the shelf for local patients when needed. Delays in transfusing convalescent plasma may cost someone their life or prolong the severe symptoms of this virus.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the state’s blood products, to more than 140 hospitals and medical facilities.

