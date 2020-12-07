Mercy comes up with innovative solution to staffing issues due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the community continues to struggle with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the state are getting creative when it comes to caring for patients.

According to the State Medical Association, there was already a nursing shortage in Oklahoma before the pandemic. COVID-19 has made it worse.

“When you go into this having a shortage, and then you have nurses that are isolated or quarantined because there’s so much community spread of the virus, it takes a toll on our ability to deliver healthcare,” Dr. George Monks with the Oklahoma State Medical Association said.

As staffing continues to be a challenge, Mercy announced that it is taking another innovative step to support patients and clinical staff during the holiday season by launching new, temporary COVID-19 support roles.

Those roles will be implemented at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital in Ada, and Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Both clinical and nonclinical positions are available and each role offers flexible hours with a flat pay rate plus shift differentials.

Job responsibilities will vary but may include tasks such as stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and call lights, facilitating communication between patients and families, hourly rounding, and assisting with patient care duties within scope of education and experience.

Mercy says it will work to find the right fit for each co-worker based on the skills and interests they bring to the role.

To view the full job descriptions, requirements, and to apply, please visit mercy.net/COVID19Support.

