Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics announce rapid COVID-19 tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the state, a local urgent care system says it now has rapid COVID-19 tests available.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care announced the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing at all seven locations across the metro area.

The urgent care centers are utilizing the Abbott IDNOW molecular diagnostic test, which provides results in about 15 minutes.

“At Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, we are committed to helping our patients get the best care possible, and to fighting the spread of COVID-19 nationwide. Delivering test results to patients this quickly can have a significant impact on the spread of the virus,” said Sherry Buebendorf, regional market president for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. “The fast results produced by Abbott ID NOW molecular test is a game changer. With it, we can offer almost immediate results and help patients plan their next steps for care.”

To receive a Rapid COVID-19 test, you must schedule a Virtual Visit or save your spot online to be evaluated by a provider for testing at a nearby center.

All Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, including holidays.

