OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the state, a local urgent care system says it now has rapid COVID-19 tests available.
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care announced the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing at all seven locations across the metro area.
The urgent care centers are utilizing the Abbott IDNOW molecular diagnostic test, which provides results in about 15 minutes.
“At Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, we are committed to helping our patients get the best care possible, and to fighting the spread of COVID-19 nationwide. Delivering test results to patients this quickly can have a significant impact on the spread of the virus,” said Sherry Buebendorf, regional market president for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. “The fast results produced by Abbott ID NOW molecular test is a game changer. With it, we can offer almost immediate results and help patients plan their next steps for care.”
To receive a Rapid COVID-19 test, you must schedule a Virtual Visit or save your spot online to be evaluated by a provider for testing at a nearby center.
All Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, including holidays.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump legal team prepares for federal hearing in lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics announce rapid COVID-19 tests
- Georgia election officials to give update on hand recount of ballots cast in presidential race
- Oklahoma City police investigating double shooting
- Pfizer chooses 4 states for pilot vaccine delivery program