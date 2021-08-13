Mercy Hospital: Every hospital bed is full as COVID-19 cases climb

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hospital in Oklahoma City says it has run out of beds as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.

On Thursday, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City announced that every bed was full.

In all, officials said there were 57 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital on Thursday, compared to 42 a week ago.

There were several patients in the emergency room that needed hospital beds. However, there were none available.

“We had 50 people who needed to be transferred to our hospital yesterday for care but we could only take seven of those patients. We are still taking patients as we have room, but due to limited capacity, we are having to prioritize care for the sickest patients in need,” the hospital posted.

Hospital officials are encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine so they have a better chance at not becoming critically ill from COVID-19.

“We have limited resources, and COVID is sucking up all of those resources,” said Dr. Bahar Malakouti, neurohospitalist at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter