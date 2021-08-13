Mercy Hospital: Every hospital bed is full as COVID-19 cases climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hospital in Oklahoma City says it has run out of beds as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.

On Thursday, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City announced that every bed was full.

In all, officials said there were 57 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital on Thursday, compared to 42 a week ago.

There were several patients in the emergency room that needed hospital beds. However, there were none available.

“We had 50 people who needed to be transferred to our hospital yesterday for care but we could only take seven of those patients. We are still taking patients as we have room, but due to limited capacity, we are having to prioritize care for the sickest patients in need,” the hospital posted.

Hospital officials are encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine so they have a better chance at not becoming critically ill from COVID-19.

“We have limited resources, and COVID is sucking up all of those resources,” said Dr. Bahar Malakouti, neurohospitalist at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.