Mercy Hospital runs out of monoclonal antibodies in Oklahoma City

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City hospital says it is waiting for a treatment that can help patients diagnosed with COVID-19 recover a bit easier.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 764,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 27,058 new cases since Friday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 61,912 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Officials say there were 1,150 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state, many Oklahomans are attempting to get their hands on monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies can lessen the risk of hospitalization, or worse. One treatment is given in the form of the medication Sotrovimab.

The medication is being allocated by the federal government to all 50 states, and is usually given to individuals at high-risk for complications from the virus.

On Friday, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City announced that they are now out of monoclonal antibodies.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with calls this week from providers and patients looking for monoclonal antibody treatment for qualifying patients with COVID-19. We started the week with a small number of doses and now we have zero,” the hospital posted on Facebook.

Hospital officials say their next allotment from the government will arrive sometime this week.