The Video above was provided by Mercy Hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A familiar sight in NW Oklahoma City is back!
Mercy Hospital’s cross was taken down for repairs several weeks ago.
The cross was gingerly hoisted to the top of the Tower and placed on its perch Wednesday.
Fun Facts about the Mercy Hospital Cross
The cross was first placed on top of the Tower building in 1987.
The cross weighs about 2,900 pounds and stands 30 feet high! That is about two stories tall.
Once it is secure and starts to rotate it takes about two minutes to complete.