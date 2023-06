Mercy Hospital’s cross taken down for repairs. Image KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some may have noticed Mercy Hospital’s cross has been removed.

Mercy says the cross at the top of the hospital was taken down recently for repairs.

Damaged cross at Mercy Hospital. Image courtesy Meredith Huggins.

The hospital ensures the cross will be put back up once the repairs are complete.