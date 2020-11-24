Mercy implements no visitors policy after seeing dramatic spike in COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalization continue to climb across Oklahoma, Mercy is changing its visitor policy at campuses across Oklahoma City.

Officials say Mercy has seen a 42% increase in patients admitted with COVID-19 over the last seven days.

As a result, they say additional restrictions need to be put in place to protect patients and staff members.

No visitors will be allowed for adult patients at any building on the following Mercy campuses:

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Coletta McAuley Meinders NeuroScience Institute Plaza Tower

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City-South

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City

Mercy Edmond I-35.

The following exceptions to the no visitor policy are as follows:

Mercy Birthplace patients may have one visitor for the entirety of their stay. Visitors may not swap with another guest during a patient’s stay.

NICU patients or any minor age 17 and under may have two patient representatives per room.

All patient representatives must be ages 16 and up.

Visitors will be allowed for patients needing extra caregiver support including translation services, physical assistance and patients with an altered mental status.

Visitors will be allowed for patients nearing the end of life.

Visitor screenings will continue at all Mercy locations and masks are required at all times.

LATEST STORIES: