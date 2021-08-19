Mercy increasing starting pay for 6,000 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local hospital system says it is increasing its starting wage for thousands of employees.

Mercy announced that it will raise more than 6,000 employees’ pay to $15 an hour, which will serve as the starting wage for all newly hired employees.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO.

The new minimum wage will be implemented across Mercy as of Sept. 19, which means that employees will see the increase in their paychecks by Oct. 8.

The employees who will receive the pay raise include housekeepers, food service, transportation and pharmacy, medical and lab technicians.

“We decided to make the transition immediately, rather than in stages, because this critical decision can positively affect so many lives and families,” said Britton. “It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day.”

