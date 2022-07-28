OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new alliance between two large health care systems hopes to provide better outcomes for patients in the future.

A 10-year collaboration agreement between Mayo Clinic and Mercy will use the current data science and years of patient outcomes to find diseases earlier. Organizers say that will help get patients healthier faster.

“This unique collaboration will eliminate the barriers to innovation in health care by bringing together data and human expertise through a new way of working together,” says John Halamka, M.D., an emergency medicine physician and president of Mayo Clinic Platform. “By working together, we will be able to find the best paths for treatment and diagnosis to benefit patients everywhere. Our union has the potential to transform medicine worldwide.”

Mayo and Mercy have collected a vast amount of treatment outcomes and clinical data.

Until recently, the information was too unstructured and complex to analyze. Now, new technology is using the data to generate patterns to pinpoint disease earlier and identify the best treatment options.

“We have a unique opportunity today to transform mountains of clinical experience into actionable information that optimizes patient care,” says John Mohart, M.D., a cardiologist and president of Mercy communities, leading operations for all Mercy hospitals. “This gives physicians, providers and operational leaders critical information that can ensure patients receive the right treatment at the right time based on millions of previous patient outcomes, while simultaneously improving operational efficiencies and lowering costs. We believe bringing technology and data science to the bedside can provide better patient care, shorter hospital stays and overall better health for people everywhere.”

Officials say Mercy and Mayo’s different populations and geographic locations will improve accuracy, reduce model bias, and create stronger treatment recommendations for patients.

“With Mayo and Mercy combining efforts, we can speed prediction and diagnosis, and provide better patient care, experience and outcomes, while ultimately saving more lives,” says Steve Mackin, Mercy’s president and chief executive officer. “We also hope to innovate together in other patient-focused areas, including precision medicine, transplant care, complex cancer, cardiovascular, neuroscience and much more. Together, we have the opportunity to do something for the greater good, be proactive and change health care for patients everywhere.”