OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City administrators are lifting visitor restrictions and returning hospital facilities to pre-pandemic visitation policies.

The change to pre-pandemic visitation policies applies to all patients except for isolated COVID-positive patients.

Hospital staff will no longer screen visitors. However, visitors are still required to wear a medical-grade mask (surgical, KN95 or N95), Mercy officials said on social media.

“We recognize the benefits of visitation to patients and their families, but must also balance those needs with protecting patients, co-workers and visitors from a highly contagious virus,” hospital officials said. “We’ll quickly adapt guidelines as needed to keep everyone safe, which may mean future restrictions for specific patient populations.”

COVID cases have slowed in Oklahoma in recent days. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,047 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 378 new cases on Tuesday.

However, OSDH reported 73 additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.

Oklahoma and the rest of the nation saw a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in December and January because of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist in the nation, recently said the nation is beginning to move out of the full-blown phase of the pandemic.

“As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19,” Fauci said to the Financial Times. “Which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated. There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”