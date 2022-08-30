MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one metro community will now have another option for healthcare.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location in Midwest City on Tuesday.

The clinic, located at 5908 S.E. 15th St., is just two miles north of Tinker Air Force Base.

“South Oklahoma City and the surrounding communities are growing rapidly, and Mercy is committed to growing with it to provide access close to home,” said Dr. Jesse Campbell, president of Mercy Clinic Oklahoma. “In the last few years, Mercy has opened a hospital, rehabilitation hospital and multiple specialty clinics in the area. The addition of a new Mercy-GoHealth fills the need for urgent care services we know are so important for busy families and people on the go.”

Officials say the location will offer treatment for hundreds of common health problems like COVID-19, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, infections, fractures, sprains and more.

Onsite X-ray services and COVID-19 testing are available.

The center will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Patients can just walk into the clinic, or reserve a spot online.

“Easy access to on-demand, affordable health care is essential for developing healthy communities,” said Sherry Buebendorf, regional president, Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. “We are proud to provide Midwest City and its surrounding communities with convenient access to urgent care that is directly connected to the vast primary care and specialty services at Mercy. We look forward to further expanding our platform across Oklahoma and improving the health of the people who live and work here.”