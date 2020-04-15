Mercy participating in COVID-19 convalescent plasma program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As researchers look into the possibility that recovered patients might hold the key to defeating COVID-19, another Oklahoma hospital has joined in the fight to allow coronavirus patients to help each other.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has established programs that allow the use of plasma from qualifying recovered COVID-19 patients to treat patients battling the virus who meet certain criteria.

Plasma donors must have a positive COVID-19 molecular test result, be 28 days symptom free or be at least 14 days symptom free and have a negative molecular test for COVID-19.

“Basically, these recovered patients have these proteins – antibodies – running around in their bloodstream,” said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of OBI. “The hope is those antibodies can help other patients fight the virus.”

If a person qualifies, their plasma will be drawn at hospital partner sites and can be used to treat up to three patients.

Now, Mercy and Mercy Research, in coordination with local blood donation programs, are participating.

Organizers say that Mercy Research is actively contacting all Mercy patients who may be qualified plasma donors. If non-Mercy patients are interested in donating convalescent plasma, they should contact the Oklahoma Blood Institute or other area blood banks.

Convalescent plasma has been studied in outbreaks of other respiratory infections. Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19. Clinical trials and data-driven research studying convalescent plasma and other possible COVID treatments are also underway at research centers across the country, including through Mercy Research.