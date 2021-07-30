Mercy tightening visitor restrictions at campuses, clinics across Oklahoma as COVID-19 cases resurge

Mercy Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, Mercy is changing its visitor policy at all hospital and clinic locations across the state.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, all patients will be allowed one designated visitor during their inpatient stay or outpatient visit at all Mercy campuses in Oklahoma.

“This is a difficult decision and we know it has a big impact on our patients and their families,” said Dr. Chad Smith, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “We have seen a big increase in the number of COVID-19 inpatients in Oklahoma City in a short amount of time and this virus is quickly spreading across the state. The COVID-19 Delta variant is significantly more transmissible and therefore we simply have to reduce the amount of traffic in our facilities to protect our patients, co-workers and community.”

While visiting hours may vary at each hospital location, the number of permitted visitors will not.

Exceptions to the visitor policy are listed below:

  • All patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have a visitor.
  • Three visitors will be allowed for all patients nearing the end of life.
  • All visitors must be 16 or older.

“We will continue to welcome anyone serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney for patients, as they are not considered visitors,” said Mercy officials.

If visitors aren’t feeling well or have been exposed to someone with a COVID-19 infection, they are asked to avoid visiting a Mercy facility unless they are seeking medical care as a patient.

Masks are required at all times and good hand hygiene and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Visitors should check with the Mercy campus they plan to visit for visiting hours before they arrive.

