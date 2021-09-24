Mesta Festa brings beer garden, artists to Mesta Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun festival that is free and open to the public will kick off this weekend with an array of family-friendly activities.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association will present the 2021 Mesta Festa at Perle Mesta Park, located at N.W. 18th and Shartel Ave.

Mesta Festa will include a beer garden, outdoor kids zone, arts and crafts, live music, sand volleyball, local artists, food trucks, and pop-up shopping booths.

“The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma is proud to partner with Mesta Festa in their 26th year. By choosing local breweries to work with and supporting local, Mesta Festa is offering our industry a better opportunity to reach our community all while we can give back by helping with this popular annual fundraiser in Oklahoma City,” said Tabbi Burwell, Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Executive Director.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged, and there will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available.

Admission to the beer and wine garden requires a wristband, which will be available for $25.

Several local musical acts, including Tanner Fields, Nia Moné, Isaac McClung, and Keathley will perform throughout the day.