Metallica announces drive-in concert shown across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular rock band will be entertaining audiences across the country with a new drive-in series.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

The band will play a full set, which will be shown Aug. 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

Organizers say the concert will be the band’s first show in nearly a year and will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club and will go on sale on Aug. 12.

General on-sale will begin on Aug. 14.

Every ticket purchase, which admits one carload of up to six people, will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

According to Ticketmaster, the Oklahoma theaters participating in the show include:

Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa

Coolbreeze RV Cinema and Resort in Ardmore

El-Co Drive-In Theater in Shattuck

Tower Drive-In in Poteau.

For more information, visit the Encore Nights website.

