Meteor ignites cosmic brilliance across Central Oklahoma’s night sky

YUKON, Oka. (KFOR) – Cosmic light flashed brilliantly in Central Oklahoma when a marvelous meteor shot through the night sky in a scintillating streak of white, celestial flame.

Andrew Baker of Yukon and Tim Watters of Bridge Creek each sent KFOR a video of the meteor bursting through the sky. Cameras on their homes captured the sudden luminosity.

In fact, many Oklahomans saw the overnight wonder, as it flared around 2:11 a.m. Tuesday, turning the darkness into an explosion of bright blue.

A meteor brings celestial brilliance to Central Oklahoma.

The meteor was also seen over Texas, Missouri and Kansas.

If you missed the meteor, you have more chances to see magnificence in the moonlight. American Meteor Society officials say October is a busy month for fireballs sent from the far reaches of the solar system.

So keep your eyes to the heavens with a wish ready in your heart.