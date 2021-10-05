Meteor ignites cosmic brilliance across Central Oklahoma’s night sky

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Oka. (KFOR) – Cosmic light flashed brilliantly in Central Oklahoma when a marvelous meteor shot through the night sky in a scintillating streak of white, celestial flame.

Andrew Baker of Yukon and Tim Watters of Bridge Creek each sent KFOR a video of the meteor bursting through the sky. Cameras on their homes captured the sudden luminosity.

In fact, many Oklahomans saw the overnight wonder, as it flared around 2:11 a.m. Tuesday, turning the darkness into an explosion of bright blue.

Photo goes with story
A meteor brings celestial brilliance to Central Oklahoma.

The meteor was also seen over Texas, Missouri and Kansas.

If you missed the meteor, you have more chances to see magnificence in the moonlight. American Meteor Society officials say October is a busy month for fireballs sent from the far reaches of the solar system.

So keep your eyes to the heavens with a wish ready in your heart.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter