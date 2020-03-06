Meth, baby squirrel found in woman’s purse during Glenpool traffic stop, police say

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Heidi Kalteryahn is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

Heidi Kalteryahn is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop for a speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly had meth and a baby squirrel inside her purse.

On Sunday, Glenpool officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

At some point, officers searched the bag of passenger Heidi Kalteryahn.

Police found a bag of meth, scales, baggies, a baby squirrel, and a dropper of baby formula.

FOX 23 reports Kalteryahn told police her son found the squirrel while at work.

The squirrel was taken to a state-certified rehabilitation agent by a game warden.

Kalteryahn was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of unlawful possession of wildlife, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report