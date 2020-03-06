Meth, baby squirrel found in woman’s purse during Glenpool traffic stop, police say

Heidi Kalteryahn is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop for a speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly had meth and a baby squirrel inside her purse.

On Sunday, Glenpool officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

At some point, officers searched the bag of passenger Heidi Kalteryahn.

Police found a bag of meth, scales, baggies, a baby squirrel, and a dropper of baby formula.

FOX 23 reports Kalteryahn told police her son found the squirrel while at work.

The squirrel was taken to a state-certified rehabilitation agent by a game warden.

Kalteryahn was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of unlawful possession of wildlife, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.