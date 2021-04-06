Meth found hidden beneath Easter baskets during traffic stop in Oklahoma County, according to sheriff

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Easter baskets tend to have all kinds of interesting things – chocolate bunnies, colorful eggs and sometimes prize eggs with a few dollars inside. But an Oklahoma County deputy found something especially interesting allegedly hidden beneath some Easter baskets – meth.

Yes, you read that correctly. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies say methamphetamine was discovered under Easter baskets during a traffic stop on Easter Sunday.

A deputy pulled over a rented Chrysler Voyager for alleged traffic violations. A couple and their six children were inside.

The trunk area of the Chrysler Voyager where methamphetamine was allegedly discovered underneath Easter baskets.

The deputy spoke with the couple – a male driver and female passenger – but became suspicious of their travel plans when their stories did not align, Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said in a video posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

The couple gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle. He found three pounds of methamphetamine underneath the children’s Easter baskets. He also found small amounts of marijuana and ecstasy, according to Johnson.

“The driver admitted he was paid $1,500 to transport the drugs. The female passenger was visibly distraught and did not appear to know about the drugs,” Johnson said.

Methamphetamine allegedly found beneath Easter baskets inside the vehicle.

The woman was released along with the children, pending further investigation, according to Johnson.

Johnson praised the deputy who made the traffic stop and discovered the narcotics.

“Because of his training and experience, three pounds of dangerous methamphetamine is off the streets,” Johnson said.