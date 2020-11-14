Metro 5 year old dedicates birthday to helping seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro youngster chose to make a difference on his birthday.

Five-year-old Colin Tremblay wanted one special gift on his birthday – to help at-risk senior citizens.

Colin did so by collecting donations from his friends and then delivering the donations to Valir Pace, an adult daycare for seniors.

Watch the above video to see Colin make his special delivery to Valir Pace.

You can donate to Valir Pace by going to www.valirpace.org/copy-of-donate-now.

