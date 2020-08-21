Metro agencies team up to stop high-speed chase suspect

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody following a high-speed chase in the metro.

Authorities say the chase started near I-44 and S.W. 104th St. but ended up going through several metro communities.

Eventually, the suspect bailed out of the car in a neighborhood in Del City. At that point, he was taken into custody.

In all, officers from Newcastle, Moore, Oklahoma City, and Del City were involved in the pursuit.

Authorities have not released what charges the suspect is facing.

