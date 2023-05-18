OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northeast metro allergy clinic is stepping in to help out some patients that were originally left with nowhere to go after another clinic suffered, and is still dealing with, an alleged security breach.

“We’re working to try to schedule people and to try to really help them out so we can hopefully make their transition better,” said Dr. Dean Atkinson with the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Atkinson is working to fill up the calendar with patient appointments after the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Edmond suffered an alleged cyber security breach at the beginning of May. The breach left patients like Dawn Booth who gets injections for chronic hives with nowhere to turn and their personal information hanging in the balance.

“This past month has been really a roller coaster,” Booth said. “I’m more concerned about what’s going to happen in the future.”

A word of warning, however, for patients seeking to come over. Get whatever medical records you can, because if not, you may have to start over.

“The only way we can get our medical files is through the attorney general,” Booth said.

“Hopefully they can obtain records, which would help us a lot,” Atkinson said. “If not, we may have to do a full battery of testing to figure out where they are and what they need done.”

Regardless, Atkinson said this doesn’t mean they won’t do their best to help however they can. He added that if anyone needs medication refills or to get in quickly and can’t see a family physician…

“We can try to work with that,” he said.

Atkinson also said if you can’t get your records and need quick help to try and call your family physician first and make an appointment. He also said they have dedicated computer specialists on staff to make sure your information is protected.