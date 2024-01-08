OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro apartment complex is facing trash troubles.

Families at the Magnolia Village Apartments say their garbage hasn’t been picked up for weeks.

Garbage piled up at metro apartment complex. Image KFOR.

“It’s an eyesore, it’s a health hazard. I mean, there’s families with children that live here,” said Lindsey Megahee, a close friend of a tenant. “It looks terrible. The smell is awful.”

Megahee told KFOR every time she comes to visit her friend at the complex near SW 59th Street and May Avenue, she’s blown away by the flood of trash.

Robert Johnson has lived there for seven years.

“I ain’t seen it this bad before,” said Johnson. “The wind kind of blows the trash all over the place.”

Both Johnson and Megahee said the mounds of trash have been piling up for weeks.

“My friend says that they haven’t been picked up in over a month,” said Megahee.

Answers about why have been hard to come by. Megahee’s friend has called the management office multiple times.

“And so have her neighbors. Nothing’s been done,” said Megahee. “The more she’s called, the less polite they’ve been about it.”

KFOR also tried asking. However, someone working in the Magnolia Village Apartments management office shut the door.

The City of Oklahoma City confirmed the complex is privately serviced.

We called Waste Management, a private trash collector. They did confirm they’ve picked up trash at the complex in the past.

However, they say they won’t be commenting other than to say Magnolia Village is under a “service suspension.”

“They should be able to expect that their rent money is going to the upkeep of the apartment complex and that their trash will be picked up in a timely manner. For an apartment complex this size, for the trash not to be picked up for over a month is ridiculous,” said Megahee.