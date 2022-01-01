Metro apartment complex without heat for months as winter blast nears

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at the Foxcroft Apartment complex say they have not had heat since October and it is a story KFOR has been following for weeks.

Concerns are growing as a winter blast hits Oklahoma.

A local company stepped in to offer a helping hand to those in need.

Reynolds Ford saw one of the recent KFOR stories on the ongoing situation at the complex and decided to get involved.

The company gathered blankets and coats, handing them out to residents.

While the donations won’t solve the underlying problem the apartment complex residents were thankful for the goodwill.

Thursday afternoon one of the employees of the complex was caught on camera running away from a KFOR News 4 crew and refusing to answer questions about the heating problems.

Residents tell KFOR they feel like they have exhausted all their options.

KFOR asked legal experts what rights do these tenants have.

The experts say the first thing they must do is provide written notice to the landlord.

Once that is done there are other options available to them such as terminating the rental agreement.

They can also pay for ways to try and get heat and then deduct that from their rents, but they must keep all the records of it.

Another option is to seek legal representation.

KFOR will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates.